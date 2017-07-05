Duo takes out beach fence with stolen car

A pair of alleged theives from the Calgary area took out a beach access gate

A city beach access gate and fence was ripped from the ground on Monday. Image Credit: Kim Maertz

While one might think some beachgoers were determined to get to the sand, a pair of thieves are allegedly to blame for the damage to a city fence and gate.

Witnesses say a duo crashed an Acura sedan into the gate before taking off on foot.

According to Kelowna RCMP, police were called to beach at the end of Cadder Avenue on Monday, just after 4 p.m.

“RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision with property damage to the beach access gate at Abbott Street and Cadder Avenue,” explains Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“A witness told police that two occupants of the crashed vehicle, believed to be a man and a woman, abandoned the car and fled the area on foot prior to police arrival at the scene.”

Officers managed to catch up to the injured woman, who was then taken to hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening in nature.

“RCMP have seized the vehicle from the collision scene, a black Acura CSX, which is now part of the ongoing police investigation,” says O’Donaghey.

“Kelowna Mounties, now supported by the Calgary Police Service, continue to investigate as efforts continue to be made to determine whether or not the vehicle was in fact stolen in Alberta before it was crashed in B.C.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Julius Prommer of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.