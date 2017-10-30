RCMP

Early-morning crash results in non-life threatening injuries

Two patients transported to hospital after single-vehicle accident at TCH and 97b intersection

Driver inattention may have played a role in a single vehicle accident in the early hours of October 29.

A member on the Salmon Arm RCMP patroling the area near the Highway 97B and Trans-Canada Highway intersection at approximately 3:50 a.m. when they came upon a truck crashed into the embankment on the north side of the highway.

The driver, a 29-year-old Salmon Arm man had apparently failed to stop or turn at the intersection and drove straight across the TCH at highway speed into the bank on the north sideo f the highway.

The vehicle was seiously damaged and the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

B.C. poverty reduction starts with committee

