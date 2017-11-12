Enderby is considering ways to expand economic opportunities. (photo submitted)

Economic vision unfolds

Enderby council has received a report from a consulting firm putting together an economic development plan

A strategy for growth and jobs is being hammered out for Enderby.

Council has received a report from Aspen Lands, a consulting firm putting together an economic development plan for the community.

“It’s a good investment,” said Coun. Brad Case of the process.

“We have a limited land base and we need to use it the best way possible.”

As part of the initiative, potential industrial land has been identified and letters have been sent off to 55 property owners to see if they would like to enter into a discussion.

“We want to let the owners of the property know what opportunities are available,” said Mayor Greg McCune.

McCune insists there’s a need to pursue economic development because new jobs bring families to town while the small tax base needs to expand.

“It’s really exciting. It’s something we’ve talked about for years,” he said.

“We need to become as vibrant as we can.”

But while a lot of the focus is on potential industrial development, other economic activities are also being considered such as tourism and home-based businesses.

“We want to define the gaps and how to fill them,” said Case.


richard@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon School District proactive in drug prevention

Just Posted

Economic vision unfolds

Enderby council has received a report from a consulting firm putting together an economic development plan

Slideshow: Salmon Arm Remembers

A crowd in the hundreds payed tribute to Veterans and those who still put their lives at risk

Traffic slow by Salmon River Bridge as semi recovered

Highway 1 open to alternating traffic as tow truck recovers commercial vehicle

House lost to fire in Chase

Crews stop the blaze from spreading to neighbouring buildings

In Photos: Sicamous remembers

Community gathers at the cenotaph for Remembrance Day ceremony

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

Vernon School District proactive in drug prevention

The Vernon School District is taking a proactive approach to battling the opioid crisis

Veterans who have considered suicide noted in national Remembrance Day service

Studies suggest veterans are more at risk than active service members

Chase council concerned about Highway 1 upgrades

Citizens urged to voice opinions at Nov. 22 open house on effects for community.

Food, funds needed by women’s shelter

Salmon Arm Women’s Emergency Shelter holds annual Food and Dollar Drive.

PHOTOS: Wacky, weird and wonderful on display at annual Fan Expo

Fandoms from across B.C. take part in this year’s Fan Expo in Vancouver

First oil painted film presented at Kitchen Stove Film Festival

Penticton Art Gallery Kitchen Stove Film Festival presents Loving Vincent

UPDATE: Coquihalla reopens after vehicle incident

Highway 5 was closed southbound due to a vehicle incident

Fungi foragers have tough season in Columbias

Dry summer and forest fires likely to blame

Most Read