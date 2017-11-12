Economic vision unfolds

Enderby council has received a report from a consulting firm putting together an economic development plan

Enderby is considering ways to expand economic opportunities. (photo submitted)

A strategy for growth and jobs is being hammered out for Enderby.

Council has received a report from Aspen Lands, a consulting firm putting together an economic development plan for the community.

“It’s a good investment,” said Coun. Brad Case of the process.

“We have a limited land base and we need to use it the best way possible.”

As part of the initiative, potential industrial land has been identified and letters have been sent off to 55 property owners to see if they would like to enter into a discussion.

“We want to let the owners of the property know what opportunities are available,” said Mayor Greg McCune.

McCune insists there’s a need to pursue economic development because new jobs bring families to town while the small tax base needs to expand.

“It’s really exciting. It’s something we’ve talked about for years,” he said.

“We need to become as vibrant as we can.”

But while a lot of the focus is on potential industrial development, other economic activities are also being considered such as tourism and home-based businesses.

“We want to define the gaps and how to fill them,” said Case.



