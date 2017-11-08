RCMP said an employee was found dead in the storage area at the Superwash car wash on Main Street in Penticton. Google street view

Employee found dead at Penticton car wash

RCMP said a man was found deceased at the car wash on Wednesday morning

RCMP said a 60-year-old man was found deceased at the Super Wash car wash located on Main Street in Penticton.

Police were advised of an apparent sudden death by the B.C. Ambulance Service at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said at the location police found the man deceased in the storage area of the car wash.

“The man was an employee and the man’s death has been deemed non-suspicious,” said Moskaluk in a press release.

The Penticton RCMP continues to assist the B.C. Coroners Service and WorkSafe B.C. with their investigations into the man’s death.

Previous story
Splatsin embrace Eagle Pass lookout project

Just Posted

Update: Police comment on search effort at Silver Creek farm

Tents and command units no longer visible at Salmon River Road property

Splatsin embrace Eagle Pass lookout project

Local politicians lend a hand, despite stop-work order

Interior Health commits $2 million annually for First Nations elders care

Initiative to benefit 4,450 elders across Southern Interior region.

Invasive mussel warnings unheeded

Okanagan Basin Water Board worried about complacency

Documentary examines Okanagan water conflicts

Competing Okanagan Valley water users profiled in documentary

Searching for home sweet home

Many people desperate in their hunt for housing.

Employee found dead at Penticton car wash

RCMP said a man was found deceased at the car wash on Wednesday morning

Fallen officer memorial unveiled at Chilliwack RCMP detachment

Nov. 8 ceremony memorializes two officers who died in the line of work

B.C. rolls out 2017 flu shots

Provincial health officer urges people to get their vaccine early

B.C. man captures cougar take down on camera

A Kamloops hunter photographed a cougar catching its deer dinner near Kamloops

VIDEO: Young B.C. hockey fan gets to hang with injured Ryan Kesler

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Chill remains in Canada-US soccer rivalry

Despite a thaw, feelings remain intense

Mental-health workers kept busy by searing testimony at MMIW inquiry

Testimony has often been deeply emotional and tears are frequent

B.C. Hydro rate freeze promised for 2018

Three per cent rate increase to be cancelled, review after Site C fate determined

Most Read