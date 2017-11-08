Employee found dead at Penticton car wash

RCMP said a man was found deceased at the car wash on Wednesday morning

RCMP said an employee was found dead in the storage area at the Superwash car wash on Main Street in Penticton. Google street view

RCMP said a 60-year-old man was found deceased at the Super Wash car wash located on Main Street in Penticton.

Police were advised of an apparent sudden death by the B.C. Ambulance Service at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said at the location police found the man deceased in the storage area of the car wash.

“The man was an employee and the man’s death has been deemed non-suspicious,” said Moskaluk in a press release.

The Penticton RCMP continues to assist the B.C. Coroners Service and WorkSafe B.C. with their investigations into the man’s death.