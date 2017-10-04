Enderby lifts campfire ban

Enderby is lifting its campfire ban as of noon today (Wednesday).

This applies within the City of Enderby and the Shuswap River Fire Protection District.

“Following recent precipitation and cooler temperatures, the hazard has been reduced such that we can lift the campfire ban,” said Cliff Vetter, fire chief.

“Despite this, the area is still dry and the public is asked to be extremely cautious if they choose to have a campfire. All campfires should be conducted in accordance with relevant bylaws and regulations.”

If you choose to have a campfire, ensure that a responsible person is in charge at all times, it is fully extinguished before you leave the area, adequate water and a hand tool is kept nearby for fire suppression, and a fuel break is created around the perimeter of the campfire that is free of combustibles.

In addition, within the City of Enderby, there are specific regulations on outdoor fireplaces that must be followed under its Good Neighbour Bylaw. An outdoor fireplace must be a secured, CSA approved container using seasoned wood, charcoal briquettes, propane or natural gas, and used only for providing light or heat or cooking food.

The prohibition on open burning continues to apply.