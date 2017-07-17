Evacuation order remains for Lake Country

Evacuees in Lake Country will not be able to return home tonight.

Residents evacuated due to the Okanagan Centre wildfire will spend another night out of their homes.

According to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, crews are continuing to work not the fire overnight trying to build full containment.

An evacuation order remains in place for Nighthawk Road, Long Road and Tyndall Road from south of 10810 to the end of the pavement. Jack Seaton Park and Trails remain closed. Approximately 58 properties remain on Evacuation Order. No Evacuation Alerts are in place at this time.

The blaze is 75 per cent contained and is estimated at 50.3 hectares in size.

When it is safe to remove the evacuation order, residents will be allowed home.

RCMP are maintaining road blocks in the evacuated area and are conducting ongoing roaming patrols.