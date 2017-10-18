Family surrenders 9 neglected dogs in Kelowna

The BC SPCA is asking for the public’s help with the rehabilitation of nine dogs

Nine neglected dogs are in urgent need of care and the BC SPCA is desperately seeking the public’s help.

The small-breed dogs were brought into the Kelowna branch earlier this month after a family surrendered the animals.

According to Tracy Westmoreland, the BC SPCA’s regional manager for the Interior the dogs were dirty, matted and suffering from severe dental disease and other medical issues.

“The dogs were owned by an elderly couple and unfortunately had been neglected over a period of time,” she says. “The husband died recently and the wife is suffering from dementia and is now in a nursing home. We are really hoping that our supporters will help us provide the care that these dogs urgently need.”

The pups need immediate dental surgeries and procedures, which are estimated to cost the non-profit between $15,000 and $20,000.

“These poor dogs have been through so much and really need our help,” says Westmoreland. “We are working to provide their surgeries as quickly as possible and we hope that they will be ready for adoption in early November.”

These dogs are extremely fearful and will need ongoing care and rehabilitation to help them adapt to their new surroundings.

To help the BC SPCA rehabilitate these dogs click here.