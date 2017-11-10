Feds propose legal weed tax of at least $1 per gram

If you plan to buy legal marijuana next year get ready to be taxed

Anyone planning to purchase legal marijuana next year better be prepared to pay the taxman as well, to the tune of at least $1 for every gram — plus GST.

The proposed federal tax scheme, announced today, will be available for public comment until Dec. 7 as Canada prepares to legalize the drug by next summer.

RELATED: John Horgan blasts Ottawa’s marijuana tax grab

The plan would add an excise tax of $1 per gram or 10 per cent of the final retail price, whichever is higher, with the revenues to be divided equally between Ottawa and the provinces.

GST will be also be applied, so if the retail price of a single gram of pot is $8, consumers would pay a $1 excise tax and $1.17 in GST for a total of $10.17.

The taxes would be levied on both on fresh and dried marijuana, pot-infused oils and seeds and seedlings used for home cultivation.

RELATED: Five Things to consider about the Liberal government’s plan to legalize pot

The 50-50 tax revenue split idea has already rankled some premiers who say their governments have to do the bulk of the heavy lifting on legalization, including policing, distributing and regulating the sale of marijuana.

RELATED: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Crazy spell:’ Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea
Next story
Cultural school releases powerful music video

Just Posted

UPDATED: Snowfall warning cancelled

As of Friday morning, there had been a snowfall warning in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Solving the drug overdose tragedy

Interior Health chairman says problem is both medical and social

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

Snowfall creating treacherous driving conditions

All Shuswap highways affected, local roads also slick

B.C. steelhead fishery faces extinction

Steelhead angling groups demand government response

REMEMBRANCE DAY: In war and peace, two Okanagan women share a one hundred years of history

“Think how wonderful it would have been if they had lived …Both of those wars took their toll.” (VIDEO INSIDE)

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Cultural school releases powerful music video

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School on Penticton Indian Band perform a powerful song.

Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day

A Montreal shopping mall criticized for bringing out Santa an hour before ceremonies

TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

International media blames Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the meeting’s sudden cancellation

Feds propose legal weed tax of at least $1 per gram

If you plan to buy legal marijuana next year get ready to be taxed

‘Crazy spell:’ Naked suspects in Alberta kidnapping may have sipped trippy tea

The five people arrested near Edmonton in a bizarre naked kidnapping may have drank ‘hallucinogenic tea

Opening day approaching for Baldy Mountain Resort

First Chair Festival will be held Dec. 8-10 at the resort near Oliver

South Okanagan-Similkameen property crime increases

RCMP superintendent says rise in property crime is a provincial trend

Most Read