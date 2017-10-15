UPDATED: Hunter taken to hospital after Fintry fall

Search and rescue teams rescue an injured hunter in the Fintry area

Search and Rescue helicopter lifts patient to safety off of Westside Road. (David Ogilvie photo)

UPDATE: 1:43 PM

A hunter has been rescued from a Fintry area cliff and is being transported to hospital.

A helicopter is transporting the man to Kelowna General Hospital after he fell 30 feet in the 5000 block of Westside Road.

“He did sustain serious injuries but is responsive,” said Ephraim Nowak, with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

ORIGINAL:

Emergency personnel are converging on the Fintry area to rescue a man who has fallen down a cliff Sunday afternoon.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue received the initial report to the 5000 block of Westside Road, near Deighton Road, and the Vernon Search and Rescue helicopter team has been asked to assist.

“A man has fallen about 300 feet off of a cliff. There are suspected hip and head injuries,” said Leigh Pearson, with Vernon SAR.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue search manager Ephraim Nowak said both a ground and helicopter winch-rescue team have been called in to assist.

He said crews were informed a hunter fell from a cliff near Fintry.

More details will be posted as they become available.



