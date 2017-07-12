Fire closes Highway 33

A vehicle crash caused a wildfire to break out on Highway 33.

A wildfire is being reported off of Highway 33 north of Westbridge.

It is estimated to be .50 hectares in size.

Early reports indicate the blaze was started on Wednesday afternoon following a crash between a semi truck and another vehicle.

BC Wildfire Management has sent a crew to the area and is on scene.

Highway 33 is closed 5 kilometres north of Westbridge, a detour is available via Blythe Rhone Road and alternate route is available through Highway 3 and Highway 97 in Osoyoos. There is no estimated time of opening.