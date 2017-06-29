Fire destroys house, no injuries

Traffic was blocked on 10th Avenue NE due to an early morning fire.-Image credit: Barb Brouwer/Salmon Arm Observer

No one was injured but a fire has destroyed a home in an early morning blaze at 10 Avenue NE and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Salmon Arm Fire Department halls one, two and three responded to the fire shortly after 6 a.m.

“Neighbours reported smoke and fire and when we arrived it was fully involved,” says Fire Chief Brad Shirley. “A quick search showed nobody was home.”

Shirley says it his understanding an elderly woman had lived there previously but officials are not sure who is occupying the home at this time.

A few hot spots remain but the fire was basically out by shortly after 8 a.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Nickles is investigating and officials will likely be able to go into the house later this morning to try and locate the origin of the fire.

“It was a great knockdown by the crew and we’re now in the mop-up stage,” Shirley says. “The house is probably a write-off but nobody got hurt. All’s good.”