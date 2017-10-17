Fire destroys Ranchero home

Family safe and receiving assistance from emergency social services.

A residence at 8205 Tatlow Rd. in Ranchero was destroyed in an early morning fire. - Image credit: CSRD Photo

A father and his two teenaged children are safe, but their Ranchero home is a write-off.

An early morning fire completely destroyed the family home, with Ranchero Fire Department responding to a call at 3:40 this morning, Oct. 17.

After responding to the blaze at 8205 Tatlow Rd., firefighters called Enderby for mutual assistance.

Some 20 firefighters fought the blaze in the single-storey residence.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District fire services co-ordinator Sean Coubrough says the fire is not considered to be suspicious.

“The house was undegoing renovations and they have no idea how the fire started,” says Coubrough, noting the matter is under investigation.

The family, meanwhile, is receiving assistance from Shuswap Emergency Social Services.