Firefighters respond to small bush fire

Initial reports state that a ‘vagrant’ lives in the area near 15th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm.

Firefighters responded to reports of a small fire in the bush near the 2700 block of 15th Ave. NE on Friday, Oct. 6. Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer.

Update 12:40 p.m.

Fire crews and police leave a wooded area in the vicinity of 2751 15th Ave. NE just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, after dealing with the report of a small bush fire there.

The fire was reported extinguished, but crews stayed on scene in hopes of finding the person who had been living in the area. The camp was reported cleared by emergency crews.

Fire officials stated this is not the first time a small fire has been reported in the vicinity.

Original story

Just after noon on Friday, the Salmon Arm Fire Department and Salmon Arm RCMP were called to a bush fire in the vicinity of 2751 15th Ave. NE.

The fire department was called initially, requesting the help of police because it was not the first time for a fire in that vicinity.

The presence of a ‘vagrant’ in that area was noted.

Firefighters discovered a small fire in the bush. Crews are on scene. Updates to follow.