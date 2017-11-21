Rainbow trout were seized by BC Conservation officers after a tip came in from a concerned angler about overfishing. The limit for rainbow trout on Gardom Lake is two per person. -Image credit: BC Conservation Officer Service.

Angler fined for over-fishing on Gardom Lake

  • Nov. 21, 2017 9:30 a.m.
  • News

It was an expensive fishing trip for an Okanagan man this weekend.

The man was caught over-fishing rainbow trout on Saturday at Gardom Lake, between Enderby and Salmon Arm after a concerned angler called in a tip to the Conservation Officer Service’s Report All Poachers and Polluter tip line.

According to B.C. Conservation Service, one man in a group of three fishermen on board had more than six times the legal limit for the fish. Officers found 19 rainbow trout on the man’s boat – the legal limit is two.

The man who caught the majority of the fish was fined $1,100 and charged under the British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations and the Wildlife Act.

The Conservation Service notes it is the responsibility of all anglers to know the fishing limits in the area and abide by them.

The Conservation Officer Service’s 24 hr violation report line can be reached at 1-877-952-RAPP. Tips can be made anonymously.

Previous story
Flaggers unite on Okanagan highway

Just Posted

Fisherman fined after over-fishing on Gardom Lake

It was an expensive fishing trip for an Okanagan man this weekend.… Continue reading

Flaggers unite on Okanagan highway

Traffic Control Personnel respond to colleague hit in Lavington

Dumping at Shaw Road “disgusting”

CSRD praises volunteers, wants illegal dumpers prosecuted

Sicamous pulls out of CSRD economic committee

District launches its own economic development corporation on Jan. 1, 2018

Freezing rain expected on the Coquihalla

Wet weather expected to cause issues on B.C. highways

Video: Shuswap stars shine for Larch Hills

Competitors dance to the tune of $30,000 for the chalet expansion

Ikea relaunches dresser recall after eighth child dies

Recall is for all Ikea chest and dressers and includ 8 million Malm chest and dressers that were sold from 2002 through June 2016.

Showcase comedy TV show reignited, live in Vernon

Kenny vs Spenny Live takes the Status Nightclub stage Nov. 25

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns

After 37 years Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe has resigned for smoother transfer of power

Nearly half of recent immigrant kids in B.C. live in poverty

A report issued Tuesday indicates immigrants children make up a large percentage of B.C.’s impoverished

Conservatives call for ICBC reform

Leader Scott Anderson of Vernon calls ICBC ‘national embarrassment

LGBTQ advocates want military, RCMP to take part in apology

“These are all the organizations that perpetrated past discrimination against the LGBTQ community.”

Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman

An auditor has found that Canadians are getting bad advice from the taxman, when they can get through

B.C. mining company stakes claim in Australia

Copper Mountain is set to purchase Cloncurry Copper Project in a $93-million deal.

Most Read