Former Surrey MP wants to be leader of the BC Liberal Party. (Photo: Submitted).

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

They didn’t call him the Ironman for nothing.

The morning after his 86-year-old father passed away, former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal has announced his intention to run for the leadership of the BC Liberal Party.

The Panorama resident’s dad died late Wednesday night.

A few weeks ago, Grewal said, “He told me Gurmant, you have a lot to offer. You should go for it this time.”

Gurmant and his wife Nina both served as MPs in Surrey. The Grewals set a Commonwealth record in 2004 by being the first married couple to serve in the House of Commons at the same time.

Gurmant Grewal represented the old Surrey Central riding as a Reform and then Canadian Alliance MP from 1997 to 2004 before the electoral boundaries were redrawn. In 2004 he was then elected Conservative MP in Newton-North Delta, a seat he held until 2005.

In his time, Grewal presented 15 motions and 40 private members bill in the House of Commons and was dubbed the “Ironman” for sticking it out during a marathon of voting in the House.

He told the Now-Leader Thursday that he’s running for the BC Liberal leadership on an “experienced, successful” track record.

“I listen to people and have the courage to speak for them,” Grewal said. “I have a lot to offer and I will fight to the end.”

He said the provincial Liberal party needs to “re-think” and “re-start” itself.

“It needs to be a grassroots party again,” he said. “It should be humble.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm building stats reach record high
Next story
Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Just Posted

Protest at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

Woman shot when man trips

Man stumbles, gun fires, striking woman in shoulder.

Salmon Arm building stats reach record high

Speculation not a factor in home sales

Kelowna council being asked to support licenced private pot shop recommendation for B.C.

But city staff want to see dispensaries regulated by both the province and local government

Fall Affair

Kindale Developmental Association’s Autumn Celebration fundraiser a blast

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits

Tougher restrictions on repeat offending landlords

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

Convicted Pitt Meadows councillor not stepping down

David Murray said potential appeal is still months away.

Construction of pickle ball courts in full swing

Construction on a long-awaited 12-court pickleball facility on Okanagan Landing Road is ahead of schedule.

B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Representative for Children and Youth looked at test results and graduation rates

VIDEO: CFL wish granted to Kelowna senior

A stroke prevented the former Calgary player from attending a game, so Telus brought it to him

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

Most Read