Freezing rain expected on the Coquihalla

Wet weather expected to cause issues on B.C. highways

If you’re travelling today, be careful. Environment Canada is forecasting potentially treacherous conditions on highways throughout B.C.

From Hope to Kelowna on the Okanagan Connector there’s a freezing rain warning. The warning is also being issued for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

The cause, says the national meteorological agency, is a warm front moving across the southern Interior.

“Precipitation over the highway passes with start as snow and change to rain late in the day as the freezing levels rise,” reads the alert. “This warm front will also bring the risk of freezing rain today and this evening, which could result in icy road conditions.”

That warm front may also offer trouble to on roads around the Lower Mainland.

“A plume of tropical moisture will bring prolonged periods of rain into the South Coast over the next two to three days,” reads the alert.

“Rainfall amounts of 150 mm are possible by Thursday for Howe Sound, the northern sections of Metro Vancouver, the northern sections of Fraser Valley and near Hope.” The rain is expected to taper off on Thursday as the system moves inland.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

