Fruit growers face deadline for replant

Tree fruit growers are being reminded they have until Nov. 15 to apply for replant funding as they prepare for next year’s growing season.

The replant program helps growers replace fruit trees with new, high-value and high-quality fruit such as ambrosia and honeycrisp apples as well as late-season cherries. These new varieties meet consumer demands locally and around the globe.

“The British Columbia government is continuing to build opportunities for the province’s tree fruit sector with a three-pronged approach through Grow B.C., Feed B.C. and Buy B.C.,” states a release

“Together, the programs will encourage new growers, increase production and a higher consumption of B.C. tree fruit products today and for future generations.”

In 2016, B.C. fruit growers produced more than 128,000 tonnes of apples, cherries, peaches, pears, plums/prunes, nectarines and apricots. The total represents close to one-third of Canadian production and more than $116 million in farm cash receipts.

Application forms and complete tree fruit replant details are available at http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=D188877E1CEA411B89E2A62EA9812B05