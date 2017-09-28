Fuel up for United Way

Don’t miss the drive-through breakfast being held until 9 this morning in Salmon Arm

Smiling volunteers are serving coffee and a muffin by donation to United Way at the old courthouse at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Shuswap Street until 9 this morning. Funds raised through the event will support many groups in the Shuswap.-Image credit:Barb Brouwer/Salmon Arm Observer

Take a small detour from your normal route this morning for a great cause.

The United Way and several partners and businesses are serving hot Shuswap coffee, both dark and light, and delicious muffins in front of the old courthouse at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Shuswap Street.

There are lots of smiling volunteers but not too many customers just yet.

Breakfast is by donation, and all the money raised in this morning’s fundraiser will go to non-profit groups in the Shuswap, including the Community Recreational Initiatives Society, Food Action Society, Community Kitchens, Kindale Developmental Association, Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap, North and South Shuswap Community Resource Association, Shuswap Hospice Society, Shuswap Okanagan Treatment Centre and North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association.

Volunteers will be serving breakfast until 9 a.m.