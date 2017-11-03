Gun mishap leads to charges

A look at the police files of the Chase RCMP

  • Nov. 3, 2017 7:30 a.m.
  • News

A stumble led to possibly dangerous consequences.

On Monday, Oct. 16, Chase RCMP received a report of a person who had been shot. Police say investigation found that the day before, a 58-year-old man was walking with a .22 calibre rifle in the Adams Lake area.

The man stumbled, causing the rifle to fire, striking a woman in the shoulder. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

The man was arrested for charges including possessing a firearm without a licence and careless use of a firearm. He was later released on a promise to appear in court.

Heebner leaving

After serving six years as detachment commander of the Chase Detachment, Sgt. Gary Heebner is transferring to a position in Kelowna. His new role will be with the RCMP Career Development and Resourcing department located in the South East District Headquarters. While a search for his replacement is conducted, Cpl. Scott Linklater will be acting as the interim commander.

Laptop thefts

On Oct. 17, at 3:30 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a residential break and enter occurring on First Avenue in Chase. Suspects entered the residence earlier that afternoon and stole two laptops.

Impaired driving

On Oct. 24 at 11:25 a.m., Chase RCMP were on patrol when they noted a pick-up truck driving without a rear licence plate. A traffic stop was conducted with the vehicle near the intersection of Shuswap Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in Chase.

The 49-year-old driver was found to be driving while prohibited and driving while impaired. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was released with a promise to appear in court.

Vandalism

On Oct. 25, Chase RCMP received a report of mischief occurring in the 3000 block of Squilax Anglemont Road.

Suspects spray painted the home, car, shed and a golf cart located at the location. Video footage is being reviewed in attempts to identify the suspect.

