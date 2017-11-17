Guns and drugs seized in Kamloops RCMP blitz

Kamloops Mounties and the gang unit seize drugs and make arrests in two-day blitz

Kamloops Mounties, with the help of the Lower Mainland-based RCMP gang task force, arrested numerous people and seized various amounts of drugs during an enforcement blitz in the city this week.

Cpl. Jeff Bingley said Mounties targeted people known to be involved in the drug trade during the Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 operation in Kamloops.

As a result, Mounties made a number of arrests and seizures:

  • A large quantity of heroin and cocaine was seized after a vehicle stop that led to the arrest of two people for possession for the purpose of trafficking;
  • A male being arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking after a vehicle stop, at which approximately 45 individual packages of cocaine were seized;
  • Six people with outstanding warrants were arrested
  • Three people were arrested for being in violation of conditions imposed in court on their probation orders;
  • Two vehicles were impounded when the drivers were found to be impaired by narcotics. The drivers were subsequently issued 24-hour driving prohibitions
  • One male was found driving while being suspended under the Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act. The vehicle, in which stolen goods were found, was impounded
  • A male was arrested in connection with a bait car activation in which he is alleged to have stolen property from the car. Police are also seeking a second male in connection with items stolen from another bait car
  • Numerous prohibited weapons were seized

The enforcement blitz was enacted following a series of violent incidents in Kamloops involving shootings. Kamloops Mounties have attributed the spike in violence to the vacuum left by the Sept. 21 gangland slaying of Konaam Shirzad outside his Guerin Creek home.

Shirzad was the co-founder of the Red Scorpions gang in the Lower Mainland and had moved to Kamloops, where he operated a gym. Police say Shirzad had people working for him in the drug trade, none involved in organized crime.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Brad Mueller said at a Nov. 7 press conference that Shirzad’s murder has resulted in criminals trying to “fill the void” at the top of Kamloops’ drug trade.

“It has let to some uncertainty and instability in the drug subculture in Kamloops,” he said. “Unfortunately, this has led to an uptick in violence. Ultimately, it has led to these conflicts.”

