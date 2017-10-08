Happy Thanksgiving to our readers

From the staff at the Salmon Arm Observer, Shuswap Market News and the Eagle Valley News

The staff of the Salmon Arm Observer, the Eagle Valley News and the Shuswap Market News, as well as the Okanagan Black Press Digital office, would like to wish you and yours a Happy Thanksgiving, circa 2017.

The Salmon Arm Observer office on Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm is home to all three newspapers, as we continue to evolve in this new era for newspapers, media and journalism.

We are now a multi-media operation from web to social to newspapers and we are striving to be the best representative of our communities in all facets of our operation.

At the Observer office we operate the two newspapers as well as saobserver.net, eaglevalleynews.com and are part of the Black Press multimedia team that spans not only the entire Okanagan Valley (10 papers/websites from Penticton to Salmon Arm), but also from the top of the province to the bottom.

We have many hard-working people in all of our departments bringing news, community events and information to you over a wide variety of platforms.

From our team out to you: Have a great day with your family.

And please contact us if you have questions, concerns, or newstips. Email newsroom@saobserver.net or call 250-832-2131.

newsroom@saobserver.net

