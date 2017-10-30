Heat wanted in indoor arena

A new heating system as well as roof and siding repairs are on the wish list presented to city council for its budget deliberations coming up on Nov. 20. - File photo.

As the city’s annual budget process is underway, individuals and groups have brought their requests to city council, the largest among them funds for improvements to the SASCU Memorial Arena.

The Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association has requested $150,000 for radiant heat, as well as roof and siding replacement.

The association writes that simple patch jobs are no longer effective on a series of leaks in the roof, while the siding on the north side of the building needs significant repairs. Regarding heat, “our user groups, particularly our youth soccer groups, have been finding the building to be too cold in the winter months because the heating system in the arena is not effective.”

The association has also asked for $126,000 for a permanent power supply for the southern portion of the fairgrounds.

Working with the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society, “we have identified that a significant but avoidable annual cost for the…society is the cost of bringing in generators for power to the south grounds during the Roots and Blues Festival.”

A permanent power supply to the south grounds is expected to save the society about $8,000 per year, the association predicts.

“There would be some minor savings to the association during the fair and potentially some additional revenue from other user groups.”

The association states that due to other major repairs to the arena it is considering, it is not able to fund this project.

Other budget requests to the city include a shelter at Alain Boucher Memorial Playground in Canoe. It would be erected to cover the new playground and would include netting on the sides parallel to the ball fields so children would be protected from foul balls and wild throws. The structure would cost a minimum of $24,000, going up to $32,000 with options included.

Downtown Salmon Arm has requested $500 for Askew’s Community Clean Up Day on April 28 of next year, as well as $840 for graffiti removal in the downtown core.

Manager Lindsay Wong writes that the Ross Street breezeway was tagged with graffiti many times during the summer, as were other public spaces and private buildings. She notes that DSA doesn’t have a formal written contract with the city to remove graffiti from public buildings.

“We have taken it upon ourselves year after year to cover the costs and supplies to remove the graffiti. This summer was exceptionally bad and we are seeking financial assistance to assist with these costs.”

Salmon Arm Early Childhood Development (ECD) would like the city’s permission and help to move the community play box in Blackburn Park to Jackson Park in Canoe, in the wake of repeated vandalism and thefts. Jackson Park is geared more towards children six and under, with less use in the evenings than Blackburn. The group would like the city to consider pouring a cement pad to bolt down the box. In addition, ECD would like the city to purchase a can of paint to create a few hopscotch areas in Blackburn Park.

Budget requests with no cost estimates included improvements to 40th Street SE between Auto Road and 20th Avenue SE, as well as installation of a sidewalk, curb and gutter along Fourth Street SE between Seventh Street SE and 10th Street SE.

City council will begin its budget deliberations on Monday, Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. at city hall.

