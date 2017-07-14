Help available in Salmon Arm

B.C. wildfire evacuees who have come to Salmon Arm are now able to register for assistance through the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Social Services instead of going to the Kamloops Evacuation Centre.-Image credit: File photo

B.C. wildfire evacuees are finding help in Salmon Arm

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Protective Services team leader Derek Sutherland says people with ties to the community are coming to Salmon Arm where Emergency Social Services (ESS) is able to provide assistance in the form of food, clothing and billets to evacuees who have arrived here.

“We had a lady in here with a couple of little kids and we weren’t going to send her to the evacuation centre in Kamloops,” Sutherland says, noting ESS director Cathy Semchuk was able to provide them with what they needed.

He says a request for CSRD to assist came in from Emergency Management BC.

Evacuees who need to register for emergency support referrals, should call 250-833-3351 and leave a message. A volunteer will get back to them as quickly as possible.

“If we get enough calls, we’ll have the lines checked over the weekend,” Sutherland says. “we’ve got lots of volunteers so let’s put them to work.”