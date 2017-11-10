An indoor skating rink and pop-up Christmas market will be set up on the 16th floor of the Landmark6 building Nov. 24-26.—Image: Kal West/Google

High altitude skating comes to Kelowna

Indoor, synthetic ice-rink to be set up on the 16th floor of a city high rise

The folks at Landmark Centre in Kelowna are taking skating to new heights.

As part of its 2017 Tree of Hope celebrations, a synthetic ice-rink, along with a pop-up Christmas market, will be set up indoors on the 16th floor of Landmark 6 building for three days later this month.

“We wanted to do something bigger this year,” said Landmark Centre spokesman Dallas Gray, noting this year will be the 20th anniversary of the iconic tall tree of lights at the office building complex in Kelowna known as the Tree of Hope.

The 20-foot by 60-foot rink and market will be open for three days, running Nov 24 to 26, and the public is asked to make a $5 donation to the Tree of Hope charity. This year the charity, along with its partner TD Canada Trust, will make a $50,000 donation to support a health and wellness study of Kelowna youths, aged eight to 16 years-old. The study is being done by UBCO researchers and is believed to be the first of its kind.

Gray said the owner of Landmark Centre, Al Stober Construction, bought the synthetic ice rink and if this year’s event is successful it could be used at other times in the city. He said with the exception of a little more skating resistance, the synthetic ice is just like the real thing—but not cold. Regular hockey or figure skates are used on it.

He said NHL teams, like the Dallas Stars, use synthetic ice for training.

In addition to the rink, there will also be a Christmas market set upon the 16th floor with 45 vendors on hand. Because the entire floor is being used, there will also be sweeping 360-degree views of the city and an aerial view of the 120-foot tall Tree of Hope below. The tree is made up of 25,000 LED lights.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Tree of Hope, which was originally seen as a one-time event but has become a popular annual Christmas tradition in Kelowna.

Landmark 6 is located at 1631 Dickson Avenue in Kelowna and there is plenty of free parking at the complex.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MP reacts to Silver Creek case
Next story
B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

Just Posted

Public pans snow-clearing in Shuswap

Ministry says JPW’s road maintenance service needs review, improvement

UPDATED: Snowfall warning cancelled

As of Friday morning, there had been a snowfall warning in effect for the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Solving the drug overdose tragedy

Interior Health chairman says problem is both medical and social

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

One veteran’s quest to honour another

Missing information on Kelowna-area cenotaph finally included on memorial

REMEMBRANCE DAY: In war and peace, two Okanagan women share a one hundred years of history

“Think how wonderful it would have been if they had lived …Both of those wars took their toll.” (VIDEO INSIDE)

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Public rallies around Clayton Heights family

GoFundMe page set up after mom hospitalized with a life-altering brain aneurysm

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

MP reacts to Silver Creek case

Like other residents of the region, the North Okanagan-Shuswap MP is watching… Continue reading

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Cultural school releases powerful music video

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School on Penticton Indian Band perform a powerful song.

Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day

A Montreal shopping mall criticized for bringing out Santa an hour before ceremonies

Most Read