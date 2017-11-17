A flag person was struck by a vehicle on Highway 6 in Lavington at 10 am Friday morning. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Flag person struck by car

Highway 6 is closed between School Road and Park Lane following serious incident

A flag person has been hit in Lavington.

The incident occured Friday morning around 10 a.m. while highway road work was taking place.

The accident, involving a car, is serious as air ambulance is on scene, along with ground ambulance, fire rescue and RCMP.

Highway 6 is currently closed between School Road and Park Lane due to the incident. Traffic is being diverted around the scene. The detour is vid Learmouth Road. Drive BC reports that the estimated time of reopening is unavailable.

A reporter is on scene and updates will be posted as they become available.


jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
