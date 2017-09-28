Highway re-opened north of Enderby

UPDATED: 11:40 a.m. Thursday

A spokesperson for RCMP North Okanagan Traffic Services said shortly before 8:30 a.m., a northbound Ford Explorer crossed the centre line on Highway 97A north of Enderby, near North Enderby Timber, and collided head-on with a southbound Ford F150 pickup.

The female driver of the truck was airlifted to hospital with serious, undetermined injuries.

The male driver of the SUV was transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. He is being investigated for dangerous driving causing bodily harm and possession of stolen property.

The Explorer had been reported stolen earlier.

RCMP have confirmed the male has warrants for his arrest and is a prohibited driver.

No ages, names or hometowns have been released.

The highway is expected to reopen to traffic around noon.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

A major accident shut down Highway 97A north of Enderby.

The two-vehicle incident is before the turnoff to Highway 97B to Salmon Arm, north of North Enderby Timber.

The highway has been reopened to single land alternating traffic with up to 20 minute delays.

The accident is believed to involve a fatality as witnesses report seeing the coroner leaving the scene.

A truck and an SUV were involved in the incident, which appears to have been a head-on collision.

The front is sheared off of one of the vehicles while the front and back windows are smashed out of the second truck.

Traffic reconstructionists are on scene and won’t confirm if the accident is a fatal.

A detour is also available via Enderby Grindrod Road but motorists are advised to expect heavy congestion. The detour is limited to passenger vehicles only.

Updates will be posted as they become available.