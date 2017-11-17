Highway conditions less than ideal this morning

Limited visibility, standing water, slippery sections: DriveBC report

Highway conditions are less than ideal this morning. (DriveBC Cams)

Highway conditions this morning are poor.

On the Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Craigellachie, DriveBC is reporting limited visibility with fog, slushy with slippery sections and water pooling. There is also compact snow with slushy sections and limited visibility with fog between Revelstoke and the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

On Highway 23 between Revelstoke and Shelter Bay, there’s limited visibility with fog and compact snow with slushy sections.

The high in Revelstoke today is 4 C, with periods of rain and snow, according to Environment Canada.

In the last 24 hours, Revelstoke Mountain Resort has received 26 cm of new snow, making the depth 110 cm.

 

