Traffic is being diverted through the parking lot of the Ford dealership’s parts and service building

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway through Salmon Arm is being disrupted by a police incident at the intersection of 4th street NE and the highway.

Eastbound traffic is being re-routed through the parking lot of the Ford dealership’s parts and service building as of 3 p.m. on July 9.

The westbound left turn lane is also closed.

More to come

Update 5 p.m.

The intersection is clear and traffic is flowing normally. RCMP vehicles and flaggers have left the scene