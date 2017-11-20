Holiday campaign helps Okanagan seniors

London Drugs’ Stocking Stuffers for Seniors Campaign kicks off Monday, Nov. 20

The holiday season is one of giving and joy, often enjoyed with close family and friends.

In the spirit of giving, London Drugs’ Stocking Stuffers for Seniors Campaign kicks off Monday, Nov. 20 at all London Drugs locations across the Okanagan Valley.

“It is a program where our customers purchase suggested gifts or stocking stuffers for seniors in Vernon (and other communities) that may not otherwise receive them,” said Cory Muir, Vernon store manager. “We are working with local seniors’ residences for personal gifts and with the Salvation Army to distribute to those who are in need.”

This year marks the first year of the campaign in Vernon, Muir said, noting that the campaign will serve about 250 people in the community.

Shoppers at London Drugs select an ornament, each correlating to a wish-list item that a senior would like, off of the campaign tree. Shoppers can then purchase the item at London Drugs and leave it at the store. Stocking Stuffers for Seniors runs until Dec. 11, with gifts delivered Dec. 13-14.

