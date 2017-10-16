Hotel robbed in Kamloops

A man with a cloth over his face robbed the Holiday Inn in Kamloops, Sunday night.

— Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops man is in custody after the Holiday inn and Suites on the North Shore was robbed late Sunday night.

Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Robert Daly said Mounties received a robbery call at about 11 p.m. from the hotel in the 600-block of Tranquille Road, across the parking lot from Library Square.

A man wearing a cloth over his face entered the hotel lobby and demanded the cash till from the night clerk. The suspect did not produce a weapon and the clerk was shaken, but uninjured.

The robber grabbed the cash drawer and ran away.

Mounties set up containment of the area and brought in police dog services to track the suspect. At approximately 1:45 a.m., a 37-year-old man of no fixed address and known to police was arrested.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday to face several charges, including robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.