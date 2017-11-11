A House fire broke out around 5:05pm at 1203 Thompson Ave in Chase on Friday November 10. -image credit: Rick Koch photo

House lost to fire in Chase

Crews stop the blaze from spreading to neighbouring buildings

Chase Fire and Rescue crews worked hard to save neighbouring structures after a house fire broke out on Thompson Avenue on November 10.

Firefighters were called to the house at 1203 Thompson Avenue just after five p.m. and found the single-family home already fully engulfed in flames.

“Once we got on scene it was defensive only to protect the exposure. there was limited damage to the house next door and some vehicle damage,” said Chase Fire Chief Brian Lauzon.

Firefighters were on scene battling the blaze until approximately midnight and some were on standby overnight to ensure it did not flare up again.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

The house that burned is a total loss and there was also minor damage to a neighbouring house as well as a truck parked in its car port.

Lauzon said the fire burned the house so badly there will probably won’t be enough evidence left in to determine the cause of the fire. The structure is too dangerous and unstable to enter it and begin an investigation.

