How to rebuild your dock

As the Thompson-Okanagan starts to recover from high water levels and spring flooding, provincial government staff are assisting local governments, businesses and residents with recovery efforts.

One key area of focus is the estimated 1,200 to 1,500 docks that may need repairing or replacing along the shores of Okanagan Lake. The ministry will be offering FrontCounter BC services in Kelowna and will have dedicated staff on its toll-free line to assist dock owners with the necessary approvals.

In the meantime, dock owners should become familiar with the province’s legal requirements as outlined in the Water Sustainability Act and Land Act, in addition to meeting requirements set by local governments.

Section 39(1) of the water sustainability regulation requires any works in about a stream, river or lake related to the construction, maintenance or removal of a dock to have a notification submitted for instream work to the province for approval.

To help expedite the process, terms and conditions specific to damage caused by this year’s high water have been set. Those terms have been standardized to each habitat sensitivity zone. and are usually returned to applicants within 45 days.

All maintenance and rebuilding works will be required to go through this process.

More information is available by telephoning FrontCounter BC at 1 877 355-3222 or online here.