ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

ICBC rates increase 6.4 per cent for basic coverage today.

Announced in September, Attorney General David Eby said the rate hike comes after ICBC recorded its largest loss in history.

The basic rate increase translates to $57 a year more for the average B.C. driver on basic insurance.

For drivers who also have ICBC’s optional insurance coverage, a series of quarterly increases in those rates mean the average driver will be paying $130 a year more by next year.

Drivers with at-fault crashes now also face steeper rate increases than are currently assessed.

With files from Tom Fletcher

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heart valve invented

Just Posted

Police canvass area regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Safety high priority at Sicamous arena

Emergency exercise being planned to emulate mock ammonia leak

Tech help for vulnerable Okanagan women

Kelowna tech company YodelMe that’s created an app that allows people to stay in touch.

Gas price hike will get worse

Prices across BC Interior expected to reach 125.9/litre mark

RCMP urge Halloween safety

Trick or treaters will be making the rounds throughout the region

Police arrest three on Trans-Canada Highway downtown

A witness at the scene reports an officer said the situation involved a robbery at Tappen Esso

Heart valve invented

UBC Okanagan comes up with new heart valve

NYC truck attack: Investigators scour driver’s background

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Age group registrations open for Super League Triathlon-Penticton

Super League Triathlon is a three-day format featuring both age group and professional athletes

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk

Stars’ Benn and Hitchcock back in familiar surroundings

With the NHL’s Dallas Stars in Kelowna for two days, its biggest star recalls playing for the Rockets

Early taste of winter coming

Get your boots out and check your tires, Environment Canada says winter is on its way.

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Most Read