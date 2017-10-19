IIO concludes RCMP action not cause of wanted man’s death in Revelstoke

The Independent Investigation Office of BC (IIO) has concluded that the actions of police involved in a five-hour standoff with a man in Revelstoke on Tuesday are not connected with his death.

“The IIO investigation concluded that there is no connection between any of the actions of police and the death of the affected person. As such, the IIO has released jurisdiction of this matter,” the IIO report says.

A vehicle matching the description of a car wanted in connection to a Calgary homicide was pulled over by Revelstoke RCMP on Victoria Road shortly before 1:30 p.m on Tuesday.

“Containment was set up around the vehicle and additional emergency response crews were staged nearby,” the IIO report says.

RCMP attempted to communicate with the driver, who was inside the car and unresponsive.

“Officers believed the driver matched the description of the person of interest wanted for questioning and considered armed and dangerous in connection with the Calgary investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau in an Oct. 17 release.

According to a Calgary police press release, Mohammadali Darabi, 32, of Calgary, was being sought in connection with the death of his roommate, a man in his 20s who was found deceased Sunday afternoon.

A containment around the vehicle was set up and neighbouring businesses were evacuated as a three-block perimeter was established.

The RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in to assist. ERT member deal “with situations where extreme danger/firearms are above the ability of detachments or other policing partners,” according to an RCMP website.

Officers deployed a noise diversion device and shortly after 6:08 p.m., they approached the vehicle.

They “located a male inside the vehicle with undetermined injuries,” the IIO report says. “Medical assistance was immediately provided, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

There were no shots fired by police.

The Police Act requires the IIO to investigate incidents where there is serious harm or death as a result of police action.

The BC Coroner Service is working to positively confirm the identity of the deceased man and the exact cause of death.