A gathering of close to 50 First Nations men and women held a candle light vigil and drumming session outside the Silver Creek hall Tuesday night. The vigil follows the discovery of human at Salmon River Road property, which remains under investigation by RCMP. (Photo submitted)

Men and women are standing up against missing and murdered individuals.

A gathering of close to 50 First Nations men and women held a candle light vigil and drumming session outside the Silver Creek hall Tuesday night. The vigil follows the discovery of human at Salmon River Road property, which remains under investigation by RCMP.

See related story: Protesters gather at courthouse