Katherine Parent, Jenna Brook, Tamlin Vetter and Megan McKinlay perform in R.J. Haney Heritage Village’s dinner theatre production of the Royal Tynemouth Operatic Society on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings. Call 250-832-5243 to reserve. The village has a lot to offer every day, including lunch in Marjorie’s Tearoom. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer