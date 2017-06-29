It’s a sunny Thursday morning wrap

Salmon Arm Secondary student Lindsay Booth, middle, receives her Governor General’s Academic Medal from Tricia Martin, who instructed her in morning fitness classes and Dave Van Bergeyk who taught her Grade 11 and 12 math courses. The medal is awarded for academic excellence to the student who achieves the highest average upon graduating from a secondary school. Booth has already completed her first year of university courses at Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus and plans to move on to UBCO to take microbiology. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer.