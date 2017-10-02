It’s a Monday wrap.

Neskonlith Indian Band member Jerry Thomas painfully recounts his scarring residential school experience from 50 years ago during a special School District #83 Orange Shirt Day assembly at Shuswap Middle School on Friday, Sept. 29. Orange Shirt Day, which falls on Sept. 30th, began in 2013 in honour of Phyllis Webstad, whose clothes, including a new orange shirt given to her by her grandmother, were taken away on her first day of residential school. -Image credit: Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer