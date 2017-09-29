It’s Friday and this is a wrap

Dean Sloan’s dog, Hailey, looks on as Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West hands her owner a morning coffee, in exchange for a donation to the United Way during a coffee and a muffin drive-thru breakfast fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 28. The inaugural event raised $827 with more than 60 vehicles driving through as well as numerous people on foot stopping by to support several local non-profit associations.-Image credit: Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer