Janes brand frozen uncooked breaded chicken products recalled

Sofina Foods Inc. is recalling Janes brand frozen uncooked breaded chicken products from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recall was triggered by the findings of the agency’s recent investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The CFIA says Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Consumers are being warned by the agency not to consume Janes Pub-Style Chicken Burgers (uncooked breaded chicken burgers) or Pub-style Snacks Popcorn Chicken (Uncooked breaded chicken cutlets) If you think you have have consumed either of these products the CFIA says to call your doctor. If you have these products in your home—throw them out.