Kamloops man loses fight to RCMP dog

Kamloops man tries to evade police but is captured by Fargo the police dog

—- Kamloops this Week

A 22-year-old Kamloops man has a Nov. 14 court date after trying to escape from pursuing Mounties, then losing a fight to an RCMP tracking dog.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the action began at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday when a Mountie saw a vehicle driving extremely fast, eastbound on Valleyview Drive.

“The officer turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to pull the vehicle over, but instead, the driver sped up,” Shelkie said. “As the vehicle went around a corner, the driver lost control, crossed into the opposing lane, went over the curb, across two lawns and three driveways before coming to a stop. The driver then got out of the vehicle and ran away.”

Shelkie said the officer called Kamloops RCMP police dog services and the canine unit tracked the suspect to a business parking lot on East TransCanada Highway, where the canine found him hiding in some bushes.

“The suspect punched at the police dog, but the dog quickly subdued him and pulled him out of the bushes,” Shelkie said, noting the suspect was arrested by officers.

Shelkie said the suspect was treated at a local medical facility for injuries he received from the police dog. The cop canine, Fargo, did not sustain any injuries from the suspect punching him.

Shelkie said the suspect had been prohibited from driving, the vehicle did not have insurance and the wrong plate was on it. In addition to those offences under the Motor Vehicle Act, the suspect is facing charges under the Criminal Code of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

Shelkie said the man is known to police.