Kamloops RCMP search for person with gun in ‘high risk’ search

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

UPDATE: Police are directing residents in the area to remain indoors as they continue to look for a man with a gun who may have shot at nearby construction workers.

Traffic on Highway 5 North is backed up near Sun Rivers as a Mounties continue their hunt.

There are many police vehicles in the area of the G&M Trailer Park at the corner of Highway 5 North and G&M Road.

A few minutes earlier, a series of police vehicles, including an armoured truck, were seen speeding through Valleyview.

There has also been a large police presence reported on Windsor Avenue on the North Shore, with nearby Bert Edwards Science and Technology School on lockdown.

A KTW reporter arrived behind the G&M Trailer Park, but was advised the area is not safe as police search for the suspect.

“This is not a safe area to be in right now,” an officer told a KTW reporter.

Kamloops Mounties are thus far not commenting on what is happening.

More to come.

With files from Kamloops this Week

Previous story
Stop blaming patients, say emergency doctors

Just Posted

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

Protest at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, linked to police search.

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

CSRD backs down on tipping fee deadlines

Regional district works to keep organic food waste out of landfills

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Kamloops RCMP search for person with gun in ‘high risk’ search

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Stop blaming patients, say emergency doctors

Doctors say it’s time to deal with bed shortages

Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Most recent data reaffirmed many long-standing facts about sexual assault cases

Teck sinks millions into Highland Valley Copper

Profit and production at mine near Kamloops are low

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Sovereign Lake and Silver Star Mountain Resort in running for top 10

Vote for your favourite cross country ski area

Most Read