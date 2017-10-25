Barry Gerding/Black Press Tracey Cochrane.

Kelowna forum unites tech innovators with business

BC Growth Opportunities Tour returns to Okanagan

A forum this week in Kelowna will seek to combine businesses looking for high-tech solutions with local innovators.

The B.C. Growth Opportunities Tour will make a return visit to the Okanagan on Friday as part of a tour across the province.

More than 27 companies are making presentations to potential solution providers building on more than 600 business connections that have come from past forums.

Tracey Cochrane is owner of the Kelowna-based Points West, a firm that develops audio visual, acoustics and health care products.

She is one of the presenters on the 2017 tour having seen the benefit of making business connections from her participation in past forums.

“It’s a unique way of communicating, of getting companies to come together with innovative idea providers and driving potential partnerships,” Cochrane said.

John Longbottom, IBM Canada’s executive for the public sector in B.C., says the opportunities’ tour helps fuel innovation, as the expertise and collaborative initiative that stems from this tour helps drive the growth of business and industry across the province.

“The B.C. Growth Opportunities Tour is what our province needs to ignite our regional economies,” said Carl Anderson, president and CEO of the B.C. Innovation Council that organizes the tour, which also makes stops in Victoria, Surrey, Kamloops, Nelson and Prince George.

“Understanding and solving a market pain (challenge) provides a real business opportunity for the solution provider and potentially allows access to national and global markets.

“This tour builds ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit. It’s no surprise how many meaningful connections have been made and market driven solutions produced.”

For Cochrane, she sees the value in collecting a large group of smart people in the same room and creating opportunities to help each other.

“Just to be in the room with access to input from innovative minds and networking potential opportunities is a valuable thing to have,” Cochrane said.

“I listen to other presenters and what their technology needs are, and maybe I know someone who can connect with them to solve a challenge they are facing.”

Cochrane says that attitude is pervasive within the Okanagan high-tech industry, with the Okanagan Innovation Centre serving as the central incubator for that communicative process to be actively exercised.

“It’s not easy to differentiate yourself as there is a lot of noise out there,” Cochrane said in trying to market ideas as a potential investment start-up or to meet a challenge for a particular company.

The Kelowna forum takes place Friday, 11:30 a.m., at the Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. To register as a participant, go to www.picatic.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census
Next story
Vicious dog attack leaves Kelowna family grieving

Just Posted

Grizzly bear management found lacking

BC Auditor General says degradation of habitat bigger issue than hunting

Few answers emerge as search continues

Search of Silver Creek property where human remains discovered proceeds for sixth day

Strata steps up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

Kelowna forum unites tech innovators with business

BC Growth Opportunities Tour returns to Okanagan

UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 east of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Fall Affair

Kindale Developmental Association’s Autumn Celebration fundraiser a blast

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 east of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

More and more, ‘average Canadian’ is anything but, says latest 2016 census

Immigrants are diffusing the country, one expert says

Retail jobs put at risk by self-service technology, experts say

Walmart expanded technology to allow shoppers to use a scanner at 20 stores in B.C., other provinces

Something wicked this way comes…

Spooktacular at R.J. Haney Heritage Park served up some Halloween fun

Yoga class adds a dose of feline fun

Does it get any cuter than kittens joining a yoga class?

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Most Read