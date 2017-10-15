Kelowna murder victim identified

Social media has identified Russia Nicholson from Mission as the woman murdered in Kelowna

The body of Russia Nicholson was discovered on Oct. 11, 2017 in Kelowna. Image: Facebook

Social media has identified the woman police say was murdered last week in Kelowna.

The body of Russia Nicholson was found by an orchardist last Wednesday morning near Cooper Road, in plain view just feet from a nearby sidewalk. At the time RCMP immediately said the death was suspicious.

Related: Kelowna RCMP on scene of suspicious death

On Thursday, they called it a murder.

Related: Kelowna RCMP confirm woman’s death a murder

While police have not released any official information about the victim, her sister has taken to Facebook to share her loss.

“My baby sister…love u to the moon and back more than u could have ever known,” Naomi Nicole Nicholson-Drennan wrote.

On Russia’s Facebook account profile photo friends are writing messages like, ‘Why couldn’t you stay’, ‘I love you’ and ‘Rest easy beautiful’.

According to her account, Russia is from Mission, B.C., but called Kelowna home. While police said last week that they believed the victim to be over 25 years old, her Facebook account states she was just 23 years old, born in 1994.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) has taken lead on the murder investigation.

Last week Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said police did not believe that she was the victim of a random attack.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area prior, or anyone with any information is asked to contact the Serious Crimes Unit of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.