Kelowna teen allegedly robbed while walking at night

Community asked for tips to help reunite teen with ring

RCMP are asking the public to help identify a robbery suspect and reunite a teenager with a ring of significant sentimental value.

During the early evening hours of Nov.7 the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a robbery which allegedly took place the evening prior in downtown Kelowna. RCMP have learned that the victim encountered, and was subsequently followed by, a group of three Aboriginal males from an area near the intersection of Richter Street and Bernard Avenue.

“A short time later the victim was approached by one of the males and assaulted in the alley way which runs adjacent to St. Paul Street and parallel to Bernard Avenue,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“The suspect produced a knife, demanded money and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash, the victim’s transit bus pass and a white gold ring of sentimental value.”

The suspect has been described to police as 40 to 50 years of age, rough looking with a pocked marked face, seen wearing jeans and a red wind breaker jacket.

The 17-year-old male youth sustained non-life threatening injuries related to the assault.

The stolen ring, valued by its owner at approximately $1,200, is described as a white gold men’s ring of a large skull, with red garnet eyes, wearing a fireman’s hat with the number 13.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

