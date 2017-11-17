Kelowna teen allegedly robbed while walking at night

Community asked for tips to help reunite teen with ring

RCMP are asking the public to help identify a robbery suspect and reunite a teenager with a ring of significant sentimental value.

During the early evening hours of Nov.7 the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a robbery which allegedly took place the evening prior in downtown Kelowna. RCMP have learned that the victim encountered, and was subsequently followed by, a group of three Aboriginal males from an area near the intersection of Richter Street and Bernard Avenue.

READ: BLEACHERS STOLEN FROM PARK

“A short time later the victim was approached by one of the males and assaulted in the alley way which runs adjacent to St. Paul Street and parallel to Bernard Avenue,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“The suspect produced a knife, demanded money and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash, the victim’s transit bus pass and a white gold ring of sentimental value.”

The suspect has been described to police as 40 to 50 years of age, rough looking with a pocked marked face, seen wearing jeans and a red wind breaker jacket.

The 17-year-old male youth sustained non-life threatening injuries related to the assault.

The stolen ring, valued by its owner at approximately $1,200, is described as a white gold men’s ring of a large skull, with red garnet eyes, wearing a fireman’s hat with the number 13.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former member protests RCMP brass
Next story
Renters told to beware after West Kelowna scam

Just Posted

‘Listen to your gut’ urges injured skier

Mike Shaw was told he’d never walk again after an accident four years ago, but he defied the odds

Families of missing Shuswap women call for action

Birthday of missing woman Ashley Simpson remembered during rally in Yankee Flats

Nasty note on windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

CPR a vital link in saving man’s life

Vernon man’s life saved by strangers performing CPR following heart attack on golf course

Missing woman smart, courageous, lovable

Mother says Caitlin Potts trying to overcome foster care experience

Flag person struck by car

RCMP investigating incident involving female traffic control person and senior driver

‘I will now live in consistent fear’: Allan Schoenborn granted escorted leaves

The Merritt man was deemed not criminally responsible in the killing of his three children in 2008

Guns and drugs seized in Kamloops RCMP blitz

Kamloops Mounties and the gang unit seize drugs and make arrests in two-day blitz

Hammy the deer dodges conservation officers in Prince Rupert

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

Interior Health expands meningococcal precautions in South Okanagan

Oliver, Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls included in the expanded precautionary immunization measure

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Dead boy’s father posts Facebook response after Appeal Court upholds conviction

David, Collet Stephan were found guilty in their son Ezekiel’s 2012 death from bacterial meningitis

Most Read