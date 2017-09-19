Kindergarten registration starts early

It’s a sad and exciting day when the kids first go to school, and now the planning starts even sooner.
School District #83 is moving kindergarten registration for kids starting September 2018 from April to Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at neighbourhood schools.
This is to accommodate a more equitable registration and allow more time for planning, the district said in a release.
After Oct. 2, the time and date of registration will be recorded and will determine placement if catchment area schools are full.
To register a child in early French immersion, parents must first register their child in the catchment area school before registering at Bastion Elementary for pre-registration.
For more information, contact the school district operations department, 250-832-9415 or visit their website, www.sd83.bc.ca.