Lake Country fire now 80 per cent contained

Crews continue to gain containment on the fire in Lake Country.

Crews continue to make progress on the Okanagan Centre Fire, which is now 80 per cent contained up five per cent from yesterday.

Ground crews are working to extinguish spot fires and conduct danger tree assessments through the fire area.

An evacuation order remains in place for Nighthawk Road, Long Road and Tyndall Road from south of 10810 to the end of the pavement. Jack Seaton Park and trails remain closed. Approximately 58 properties remain on evacuation order. No evacuation alerts are in place at this time.

RCMP are maintaining road blocks in the evacuated area and are conducting ongoing roaming patrols. Members of the public are asked to stay away from evacuated areas to aid in the emergency response and avoid hazards created by the fire.