Liberal leadership hopeful makes short stop

Dianne Watts to visit Salmon Arm and Vernon for one-hour meet-and-greets Wednesday

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Dianne Watts is coming to town.

The former Surrey mayor will be in Salmon Arm and Vernon Wednesday. She kicked off her mini tour with a stop in Revelstoke Tuesday night.

Watts will be in the Shuswap at Chestor’s House of Cinnamon in Salmon Arm (1151 10Ave SW) from 1 to 2 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with residents. She’ll follow that up with a meet-and-greet at Sir Winston’s Pub in Vernon from 6 to 7 p.m.

Watts, a champion of B.C. communities, will meet with local constituents, local officials and business leaders throughout the region to discuss issues of concern throughout the interior.

“Communities are the engines behind economic growth and delivering public services and the time has come to strengthen our partnerships between local communities and the province,” said Watts.

