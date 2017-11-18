Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

You may notice buildings and landmarks glowing blue Saturday night.

The blue lights are to honour Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty responding to reports of a car theft in progress on Nov. 6.

Blue is the colour of choice typically used to honour fallen officers around the world, often representing the “thin blue line” of police officers who have sworn to protect and serve the citizens of their communities.

READ MORE: Petition started to name street after Const. John Davidson

WATCH: Motorcade carrying Const. John Davidson arrives in Abbotsford

On Friday, the Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Ribbon Society urged residents and businesses to make the change to blue “in remembrance of [Davidson] and all officers who have sacrificed in the line of duty.”

Earlier this month, residents in Abbotsford were tagging street signs, cars and businesses with satin blue ribbons and bows.

Some landmarks around set to change blue around dusk include: the Canada/US Peace Arch border, BC Place Stadium, the B.C. Legislature and the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Cauldron.

Billboards along the Highway of Heroes will also display a Rememberance sign/dedication to Davidson.

Thousands are expected to attend Sunday’s funeral, including first responders from across Canada, the U.S. and overseas.

Full coverage of the procession and ceremony as it happens will be posted to Abby News.

Previous story
Pine beetles from Jasper National Park moving into commercial forest
Next story
Traffic stopped on Highway 97B due to crash

Just Posted

Traffic stopped on Highway 97B due to crash

The incident took place south of Mellors Store.

Shuswap Stars sparkle on the dance floor

Stunning choreography raises funds for new chalet at Larch Hills

‘Listen to your gut’ urges injured skier

Mike Shaw was told he’d never walk again after an accident four years ago, but he defied the odds

Families of missing Shuswap women call for action

Birthday of missing woman Ashley Simpson remembered during rally in Yankee Flats

Nasty note on windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

Ride-share pioneer drives up quietly

Lyft approaches B.C. without Uber bombast

Boomer radio expands

Kelowna resident Allen Holender continues to expand his network

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Pine beetles from Jasper National Park moving into commercial forest

In 2014, beetle activity went from a few spots around Jasper’s townsite to rampant

VIDEO: Tragically Hip members, Alex Trebek receive Order of Canada

Newest recipients join 6,897 Canadians such as Christine Sinclair, Graham Greene and Mark Messier

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

‘Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many.’

‘I will now live in consistent fear’: Allan Schoenborn granted escorted leaves

The Merritt man was deemed not criminally responsible in the killing of his three children in 2008

Most Read