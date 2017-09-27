LIVE: Andrew Weaver addresses UBCM

WATCH: BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver, MLA Oak Bay-Gordon Head speaks at the annual UBCM in Vancouver. http://ow.ly/j8dY30ftedw Posted by BCLocalNews.com on Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Andrew Weaver takes to the stage to open the policy session of the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

The leader of the BC Greens is speaking to municipal politicians on how the new minority government is making a priority of cooperation and openness with local government.

“Each community will have different challenges and opportunities,” said Weaver.

Removing union and corporate donations from B.C. politics has been a longtime point of interest for Weaver, who emphasized that he wanted to remove the “corrosive influence” of union corporate donations at local level.

